Leeds United seal deal for former Newcastle United midfielder Vurnon Anita

Leeds United have completed the signing of former Newcastle United midfielder Vurnon Anita on a three-year deal.

The Dutchman sealed a free transfer to Elland Road on Thursday night after leaving Newcastle at the end of last season.

“For a few weeks we’ve been talking and I’m pleased to be here,” said Anita, who was introduced to fans at the club’s unveiling of its new home kit at Elland Road.

“The main goal for me coming here is promotion. The club are starting a new project with promotion in mind and that was one of the things that attracted me. It’s a beautiful club and (promotion) is something we need to achieve.

“I played here last season with Newcastle so I know what the supporters are like. They are just like Newcastle: great supporters who demand a lot. I know what to expect and I’m not afraid of that.”

Anita reached the end of his Newcastle contract last week following five years at St James’ Park and is now set to continue his career in the Championship with Leeds.

The former Ajax youngster, now 28, is a recognised midfielder but filled in at right-back for Newcastle as the club won the Championship title last season.

He featured in both games against Leeds last season, starting Newcastle’s 2-0 win at Elland Road in November and a dramatic 1-1 draw at St James’ Park in April.

Leeds have added him to a list of signings which already includes midfielder Mateusz Klich and goalkeeper Felix Wiedwald.