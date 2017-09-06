Leeds United season ticket sales pass the 20,000 mark

Leeds United’s season-ticket sales have passed 20,000, the club announced today, in a rise of 40 per cent on last term.

United have broken the 20,000 barrier a month into their Championship campaign, eclipsing sales of 14,000 last season and establishing a new club record in the second division.

The take-up of season-tickets for the 2016-17 term was enhanced by a deal which promised supporters refunds of up to 50 per cent if Leeds failed to qualify for the Championship play-offs.

That initiative ended ahead of this season but sales over the summer, including a doubling in purchases for Under-11s, increased regardless. United’s first home game of the season, a 0-0 draw against Preston North End, drew in a crowd of almost 33,000.

Leeds, who signed 16 players during the first transfer window under new owner and chairrman Andrea Radrizzani, sit third in the Championship after an unbeaten run through August.

Managing director Angus Kinnear said: “To see season ticket growth of over 40 per cent is remarkable and a testimony to our fans’ unrivalled loyalty.

Andrea Radrizzani.

“Average attendances are up and we’re expecting crowds of well over 30,000 for our games against Burton Albion and Birmingham City at Elland Road in the next week.

“We know much the support means to Thomas Christiansen and the players and it’s clear that our fans are doing everything they can to try and push the club forward.”