Leeds United send promising full-back to Port Vale

Young Leeds United left-back Tyler Denton is set to cut his teeth under former Leeds midfielder Michael Brown after joining Port Vale on a season-long loan.

Denton has completed a switch to the League Two club three days after signing a new contract at Elland Road.

The defender agreed an extended deal to 2020 on Friday but was primed to move out of Leeds immediately in search of regular first-team football.

Vale, who appointed Brown as their manager this summer, agreed a loan deal for Denton ahead of the weekend and the move went ahead as planned today despite Leeds losing Gaetano Berardi to a dislocated shoulder during yesterday’s win over Bolton Wanderers.

The blow of Berardi’s injury was softened by the arrival of another left-back at Elland Road this morning, 20-year-old Cameron Borthwick-Jackson from Manchester United.

Denton has made only three appearances for Leeds, including a goalscoring outing in a League Cup win at Luton Town last season, and his pre-season was interrupted by a minor injury but he is vying to make his Port Vale debut in Saturday’s clash with Wycombe.

He will not be eligible for Vale’s Carabao Cup first-round clash with Leeds at Elland Road on Wednesday evening.