Leeds United showed their true colours in shootout win - Garry Monk

Garry Monk crossed his fingers for a tie which would “set Elland Road alight” after a barnstorming win over Norwich City sent Leeds United into the quarter-finals of the League Cup.

A delighted Monk said his players had shown their “true colours” by surviving a dramatic period of extra-time and securing a place in the draw for the last eight.

United, who have reached this stage of the competition for the first time in four years, will learn their opponents when the draw is made after tonight’s remaining ties.

The club fought their way through an epic contest at Elland Road last night, overcoming an injury to Lewie Coyle which reduced them to 10 men to win 3-2 on penalties after the match finished level at 2-2 after 120 minutes.

Monk said: “I’m immensely proud. It was incredible - an incredible atmosphere and unbelievable character from a very young group. They really deserved that.

Leeds United manager Garry Monk at Elland Road

“It was a proper English cup tie and it had everything. We came through adversity with real determination and some really good football.

“You saw it all tonight. You saw their true colours. Everyone who watched that group should be very proud of them. People can go home dreaming of a big cup tie in the next round. Football’s about going home with memories.

“You always have to go toe-to-toe. Even with a man less, it doesn’t matter. This was a true test of character and they were all heroes in the context of the game. I’d love to get another game here, against a really good Premier League side. Imagine this being a full house with this type of occasion. It would really set things alight - and that what we should be aiming for.”

