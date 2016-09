LEEDS UNITED will be seeking to reach the last 16 of the League Cup for just the third time in 14 years - in its various guises - when they welcome Blackburn Rovers to Elland Roaon Tuesday night.

It may not have been the most memorable cup competition as far as the Whites are concerned over the years, but there have been some moments to savour if you delve deep enough. Here are some round three matches to test the memory banks.