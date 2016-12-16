Search

Leeds United v Brentford: Team news and all you need to know...

Leeds United v Brentford

Leeds United v Brentford

0
Have your say

Leeds United could move up to third place with a seventh league win in nine games if they beat Brentford at Elland Road.

Look though our match-hub and get in touch with your thoughts on the match by Tweeting us @YPSport or commenting on the Yorkshire Post Facebook Football page.

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Get more from the Yorkshire Post Sports team

Like the Yorkshire Post Facebook Football page
 Follow the Yorkshire Post's new Instagram account - @ypsport
 Get the latest news by liking our Twitter account: @YPSport

Back to the top of the page