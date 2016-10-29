Leeds United v Burton Albion: Latest from Elland Road

Garry Monk’s Leeds United play host to Burton Albion today in the Championship.
Follow the Yorkshire Post’s Around the Grounds live blog
Get the latest in-play: Leeds United v Burton Albion LIVE
Team news: Stuart Dallas is rated as “50-50” after missing the last four games with a calf injury sustained on international duty. Lewie Coyle is out until the New Year with medial ligament damage but Pablo Hernandez is back in the squad following a recent dead leg.
Last six games: Leeds United LWLDWD, Burton Albion LDWDLW.
Referee: J Simpson (Lancs).
Get the latest news from The Yorkshire Post on social media.
Like the Yorkshire Post Football Facebook page
Follow @YPSport on Twitter
See our snaps at @YPSport on Instagram.