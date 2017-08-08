Leeds United v Port Vale: I’ll pick best XI that I can, says Christiansen

IN his final season of Cypriot football, Thomas Christiansen achieved pretty much a clean sweep of honours.

Not only did his APOEL team finish top of the table after the 26-game regular season, but they also went on to lift the title in May by prevailing in the ten-game round-robin tournament that decides the championship. Christiansen’s men also won more games than anyone else and scored more goals to underline how deserved the club’s 26th title had been.

The only blot, in fact, on the 2016-17 domestic season for the Dane was defeat in the Cyprus Cup final against Apollon Limassol.

Christiansen’s contract was not renewed in the wake of missing out on the league and cup double, and he returns to knockout action tonight for the first time since that May loss on the holiday island determined for Leeds United to enjoy a decent run in the Carabao Cup.

“I do like Cup games,” Leeds’s head coach said to The Yorkshire Post ahead of Port Vale’s visit to Elland Road. “I want to compete in every competition.

“One game at a time, that is how I work and the cup is special because it is next. You have to see your main targets and that is the league.

“But I don’t like to lose any games and want to do well in the cups. I will pick the best XI that I can. We spent the summer building up a good team and squad. That helps.”

Leeds have been busy in the transfer market under Christiansen, who added Cameron Borthwick-Jackson to his squad over the weekend on loan from Manchester United.

His latest addition is likely to start against Vale in a first round tie that will see Gaetano Berardi (shoulder) and Matthew Pennington (ankle) confined to the sidelines by injury. Pontus Jansson is also out as the Swede completes a three-game ban after collecting 15 bookings last term.

Tyler Denton will be unable to play for the League Two side under the terms of his loan deal from Elland Road.

Last six games: Leeds United DLLDDW Port Vale LLLWDW.

Referee: P Bankes (Merseyside).

Last time: Leeds United 3 Port Vale 0; December 4, 2007; League One.