Leeds United v Sheffield United: Stuart Dallas returns to boost Whites

WINGER Stuart Dallas will return to the Leeds United squad for tomorrow’s Championship showdown with Sheffield United at Elland Road having missed his side’s last two games following the passing away of his mum.

But left-back Cameron Borthwick-Jackson will be out with an ankle injury, joining suspended full-back Gaetano Berardi and injured striker Caleb Ekuban on the sidelines.

Stuart Dallas celebrates with team-mates.

Dallas missed last Saturday’s Championship victory at Bristol City as well as Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup defeat at Leicester City with the winger told by head coach Thomas Christiansen to take as much time as he needed before returning.

But the Northern Ireland international will be back in the fray for Friday night’s Elland Road tussle against the Blades with Christiansen saying captain Liam Cooper has been particularly supportive through difficult times.

Asked how Dallas was, Christiansen said: “He will be in the squad. He is okay mentally. He is a strong guy.

“This is a situation that nobody wants to go through but he is strong, he knows what to do and he has good people around him, especially Liam Cooper who takes good care of him.

Cameron Borthwick-Jackson.

“They are very good friends and this is important for him to have this kind of support.”

Borthwick-Jackson, meanwhile, was substituted during the half time interval of Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup clash at Leicester after picking up an ankle injury.

The Manchester United loanee will miss Friday’s fixture with the Blades but could return next week.

Christiansen revealed: “The problem is the ankle and he will be out. It’s not serious and very soon he will be back, perhaps next week.”

Striker Ekuban also remains sidelined as he continues his recovery after undergoing surgery to correct a broken bone in his foot.

Christiansen added: “Caleb still has his problem but shortly he will be in again.”