Leeds United: Whites handed plum Liverpool tie in EFL Cup

Leeds United have been given a prize draw to face in-form Premier League outfit Liverpool at Anfield in the EFL Cup quarter-finals.

Leeds United defeated Norwich City on penalties in a thrilling fourth-round tie at Elland Road on Tuesday night.

Elsewhere, Manchester United will host West Ham while Southampton go to Arsenal.

Championship leaders Newcastle United head to Premier League strugglers in the other tie.

Read more: Bring on Liverpool says Leeds United hero Marco Silvestri

Read more: Best Tweets: Leeds United beat Norwich City on penalties to reach EFL Cup last eight

Read more: Leeds United 2 Norwich City 2 (AET) - Leeds win 3-2 on penalties: Whites edge epic cup tie at Elland Road

The ties will take place on the week commencing November 28.

Full EFL Cup draw

Liverpool v Leeds United

Manchester United v West Ham United

Hull City v Newcastle United

Arsenal v Southampton