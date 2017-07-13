Leeds United wrap up £3million deal to sign Spanish midfielder Samuel Saiz

Leeds United have completed their seventh summer signing after wrapping up a £3million deal for Spanish midfielder Samuel Saiz from Huesca.

Leeds have beaten several La Liga clubs, including Eibar, Alaves and Real Betis, to Saiz's signature having moved for the attacking midfielder at the end of the Spanish season.

The 25-year-old has signed a four-year contract having flown into England on Monday for his medical.

Leeds had initially hoped to unveil Saiz on Tuesday but the move was delayed while the club ironed out a handful of remaining issues.

Saiz, a former Real Madrid trainee, starred in the Spanish second division last season, scoring 12 times from midfield to help Huesca to the play-offs.

He will fly with Thomas Christiansen’s squad for their pre-season tour of Austria tomorrow and his arrival looks set to be followed by a deal for Lugano winger Ezgjan Alioski.

Leeds have been targeting Alioski for the past month and sources close to the Macedonia winger expect him to undergo a medical with United in the next 24 hours.