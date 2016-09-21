Leeds United youngster joins Guiseley on short-term loan

LEEDS UNITED youngster Billy Whitehouse has joined Guiseley on a three-month loan.

Whitehouse’s move follows on from the Lions’ recent loan capture of another young United midfielder in Alex Purver.

Twenty-year-old Whitehouse, who joined Leeds from Doncaster Rovers in August, will provide cover down the right-hand side for the injured duo of Danny East and Javan Vidal.

Recently speaking about the qualities of Rotherham-born Whitehouse, United development squad coach Jason Blunt, a former Guiseley player, said: “Billy creates chances and his work ethic is good. He is an example for the younger lads in the group.

“It is not just about technically how good you are, it is about desire, attitude in and around the training ground, manners, the whole package and Billy has it.”