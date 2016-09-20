Leeds v Blackburn: Garry Monk keen for United to keep grip on their momentum

SAME night, same opponents – although it is fair to say that the pressure that Garry Monk finds himself under this evening is rather less stifling than it was against visiting Blackburn Rovers exactly a week ago.

An ultra-tense 2-1 Roses victory in a huge Championship game last Tuesday, when the conditions were oppressive both around Elland Road and on the pitch, was followed by another relieving triumph over Cardiff City on Saturday, with the strain suddenly lessened a notch or two upon the Whites head coach.

In the transitory world that is Leeds United, back-to-back wins represent a rare moment of respite to cherish, although the trick for Monk, as it has been for his predecessors, is to piece together something more substantive over the course of time.

Not entirely straightforward..

To his credit, Monk kept grounded and focused during United’s teething troubles at the start of the season when questions were being posed and speculation was rife.

Clearly a head coach who does not pop the champagne corks when things are rosy, nor metaphorically down the pills when difficulties prevail, the Whites’ chief is admirably concerned with incremental improvement over a sustained period of time.

Equally, he is the first to appreciate the importance of momentum, a key commodity in football.

While the EFL Cup may be secondary to the major business of the Championship, the value of a comprehensive result and performance tonight cannot be underestimated.

Particularly on home soil, where Leeds have not been convincing so far this season.

In terms of United’s evolvement under him, it probably represents the next box to tick as Monk’s Leeds also seek to replenish further their reservoirs of confidence, which took a hit in the early part of the season.

Looking ahead to tonight’s tie, Monk said: “We have to fight to keep the momentum going.

“That takes a lot of focus and a really good attitude.

“That was my message after the game on Saturday. It will be the same message before this game.

“It is the next game, so you want to win it. Keeping momentum means whatever comes in your path, you have to try and keep it going.

“It is a cup game, but it is just as important. Momentum is something you have to grasp and take care of when you have it.”

One possible change this evening could see the return to action of captain Liam Bridcutt, who missed the televised weekend win at Cardiff after picking up a foot injury against Blackburn.

After making 11 changes ahead of the tie in the previous round at Luton Town, Monk has promised not to be anything like as bold this evening and is, in fact, likely to be rather more circumspect.

Building continuity of selection as well as momentum is understandably high in his thought process, but so is a desire to make cup progress.

Victory over Rovers this evening would book United a last-16 berth in the competition for just the third time in the past 14 years, with advancement something Monk – who lifted the then Capital One Cup with Swansea City at Bradford City’s expense at Wembley in 2012-13 – certainly will not be passing up.

He added: “I will pick a team that can win the game, but I want to keep this momentum with us.

“I will pick the strongest team possible in terms of freshness, but I do not particularly want to make too many changes.

“This is a chance to progress and, before you know it, especially in this competition, you can get to the later stages.

“That is what both teams will be thinking. It is a good game to try and win.”

After the cagey affair of seven days ago, Monk is envisaging a rather less nervy encounter second time around with the mindset of both sides likely to yield a far more engaging spectacle in his eyes.

On the latest game with Rovers, who saw off Rotherham United 4-2 at the weekend, Monk said: “I guess it is a little bit more that the game has to be decided. There has to be a winner.

“In terms of that attitude, it might change the game a little bit of how it is played out.

“It might not be as cagey as some periods of that game were a few days ago.

“But in cup competitions generally you understand that you have to win it on the night, so your performance is to go out there and get a win, which we always try and do anyway.

“But I am sure both teams will approach it with confidence and it should be a good game.”

Right-back Gaetano Berardi is United’s only main absentee, although he is now back in training.

Last six games: Leeds WWLLWW Blackburn DWLDLW.

Referee: D Deadman (Cambridgeshire).

Last time: Leeds 2 Blackburn 1; September 3, 2016; Championship.