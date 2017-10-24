Leicester City v Leeds United: Vieira hoping to assist in Whites’ reversing cup trend

AROUND the turn of the Millennium, Leeds United and Leicester City developed a habit of meeting in the League Cup.

Three out of four seasons saw the two clubs go head-to-head at Filbert Street and the ties were rarely dull.

Ronaldo Vieira engages in a midfield duel during Leeds Uniteds victory over Bristol City at Ashton Gate on Saturday (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe).

For Leeds, the clear highlight was an emphatic 6-0 victory in 2001-02 that saw Robbie Keane net a hat-trick against the managerless Foxes that almost – just almost, mind – made up for the despair that had been the Yorkshire club’s two previous visits.

The first of those back-to-back exits in the East Midlands came four years earlier. A first-half goal from Harry Kewell looked to have put Leeds through to the quarter-finals until a stunning finale saw Muzzy Izzet equalise with just a minute remaining before the hosts snatched a dramatic late winner via a stoppage-time penalty from Garry Parker.

Martin O’Neill being in charge of Leicester – having turned down the chance to succeed George Graham at Elland Road just a few weeks earlier – only added to the sense of frustration as the Foxes went on to reach the final.

Matters did not improve a year later when Leeds, by now sitting on top of the Premier League, were back at Filbert Street once again in the fourth round, this time a penalty shoot-out sending Leicester through as Gary Kelly and Lee Bowyer missed from 12 yards on a night that had seen Lucas Radebe harshly sent off.

Leicester again subsequently reached Wembley, lifting the trophy this time by beating Tranmere Rovers in what proved to be the last final under the Twin Towers.

Leeds were also knocked out of this competition by the East Midlands outfit seven years ago, a last-minute penalty from Steve Howard in West Yorkshire doing the damage, so United fans could have been forgiven for letting out a sigh of exasperation when the fourth-round draw was made last month.

For the players, however, the chance to topple a Premier League outfit for the second consecutive round is one to relish.

“We just take every game as it comes,” said Ronaldo Vieira, who was just four months old when the first of those League Cup meetings between the two clubs took place in 1998. “We are trying to be a Premier League team and we are trying to beat one again, just like we did with Burnley.

“We are going to try and get into the next round of the cup.”

Vieira was in the starting line-up at Turf Moor, just as he was for the victories over Port Vale and Newport County in the previous cup assignments safely negotiated by head coach Thomas Christiansen’s men.

Until Saturday, however, the 19-year-old had not made the XI for a league fixture this term, his omission having caused plenty of consternation among supporters amid the run of four defeats in five Championship games that preceded tackling Bristol City.

He returned at Ashton Gate and was, by common consensus, the outstanding performer in a 3-0 win for Leeds. Even the Robins’ manager Lee Johnson was moved to admit that Vieira “ran the show” against his side, who until United’s visit had been unbeaten in front of their own fans.

Tendonitis, it turns out, was behind Christiansen’s sparse use of a teenager who made 38 appearances last season before helping England Under-21 win the Toulon Tournament in France last summer. The condition led to Vieira remaining behind in Leeds during the last international break, but he certainly showed no ill-effects during the win over Bristol City.

“A lot of players suffer with it,” he said. “I can play with it, but I didn’t go away with England because it was a bit sore. I stayed and did some work on it and it feels alright now. It feels good.

“Last year I struggled with my knee as well, but I played through it. This year, it got a little bit worse. Maybe that is what slowed me down, but I have kept my head down and kept working and working, trying to get into the team.”

His patience could be further rewarded with a start against Leicester tonight, though Christiansen will have one eye on Friday’s derby with Sheffield United when selecting his side.

“I honestly have no idea,” added Vieira when asked if he expected to face the Foxes.

“I want to play every game, but it depends who we are playing as well and whether we are going to get the ball more or whether we are going to need that physicality, like we did (on Saturday).

“It depends on the gaffer’s tactics.”

As for his breakthrough last term, Vieira added: “Last year was a good year for me. This year I am trying to do the same, trying to help the team and make the fans happy by getting us back to the Premier League. That is my aim. Obviously, I have been a bit frustrated, but that is normal when you are not playing.”

Last six games: Leicester City DWLDDW Leeds United DWLLLW.

Referee: L Probert (Wiltshire).

Last time: Leicester City 0 Leeds United 0; August 11, 2013; Championship.