Search

LIVE: Leeds United v Aston Villa - Key match updates from Elland Road

Leeds United v Aston Villa

Leeds United v Aston Villa

0
Have your say

Leeds United hunt a fourth win in five Championship matches against an in-form Aston Villa side managed by Steve Bruce.

Keep up to date with the key moments of the game by looking though our interactive match-hub and get in touch with your thoughts by Tweeting us @YPSport or commenting on the Leeds United - Yorkshire Post Facebook page.

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Get more from the Yorkshire Post Sports team
Like the Yorkshire Post Facebook Football page
Follow the Yorkshire Post's new Instagram account - @ypsport
Get the latest news by liking our Twitter account: @YPSport

Back to the top of the page