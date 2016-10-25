Live: Leeds United v Norwich City - Monk makes eight changes

Leeds United welcome Norwich City in the courth round of the EFL Cup. Follow the action here.

Head coach Garry Monk has made eight changes to his starting line up for tonight’s fourth round EFL Cup tie with Norwich City at Elland Road.

Of the side that started Saturday’s 1-0 Championship win at Wolves, only Kyle Bartley, Ronaldo Vieira and Kemar Roofe keep their place in the team.

Marco Silvestri replaces Rob Green in goal while Charlie Taylor and Luke Ayling make way in the full back positions for Lewie Coyle and the back-from-injury Gaetano Berardi.

Liam Cooper also comes in for Pontus Jansson at centre-back to partner Bartley.

Elsewhere, Eunan O’Kane, Kalvin Phillips, Hadi Sacko and Chris Wood all make way for Matt Grimes, Alex Mowatt, Souleymane Doukara and Marcus Antonsson.

Norwich boss Alex Neil has also made eight changes to his side.

Leeds United: Silvestri, Coyle, Bartley, Cooper, Berardi, Grimes, Mowatt, Vieira, Roofe, Doukara, Antonsson. Subs: Green, Taylor, Ayling, O’Kane, Sacko, Phillips, Wood.

Norwich City: Ruddy; Godfrey, Bennett (c), Bassong, Brady; Tettey, Thompson; Jo. Murphy, Naismith, Pritchard; Oliveira. Subs: Jones (GK), Dorrans, Canos, Lafferty, Turner, Morris, Ramsay.

