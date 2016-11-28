Liverpool v Leeds United: Bridcutt and Hernandez still out but stepping up on comeback trail

LEEDS United’s Liam Bridcutt and Pablo Hernandez remain sidelined ahead of Tuesday night’s EFL Cup clash at Liverpool but both players are back out on the grass with Bridcutt in line to return to training by the end of the week.

Captain Bridcutt fractured a bone in his foot in the Championship clash with Blackburn Rovers at Elland Road on September 13 while Hernandez injured his groin in the 3-2 league win at Norwich City on November 5.

Neither player will feature in Tuesday night’s EFL Cup quarter-final at Anfield - with head coach Garry Monk revealing last Thursday that Hernandez would need “two or three more weeks” before returning but both players are already running on the grass with Bridcutt in line to return to training by the end of the week.

“They are still where they are,” said Monk, speaking at Monday morning’s Elland Road press conference ahead of the eagerly-awaited trip to Anfield.

“They are both back out on the grass.

“Liam is not quite ready to join in training. Hopefully towards the end of the week he might be.

“You get constant updates every day with those guys but it’s pretty much how I talked about before Rotherham.

“Obviously I will speak to the medical department today and see more.

“Liam is probably more closer than Pablo to being back in with us for training but again we will have a look at that today.”

Right back Lewie Coyle also remains sidelined with a knee injury but centre-back Pontus Janssson is available for selection having missed Saturday’s 2-1 league win at Rotherham United for serving a one-game ban for picking up five yellow cards.