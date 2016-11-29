Liverpool v Leeds United - Where the game will be won and lost ...

LEEDS UNITED have beaten the odds dramatically before, defying 12-1 against them when the club knocked Manchester United out of the FA Cup in 2010, but a price of 11-1 amplifies the scale of the challenge in front of their players at Anfield tonight.

Garry Monk said Leeds had “nothing to lose” ahead of their League Cup quarter-final against Liverpool, asking his players to concentrate solely on “doing ourselves justice”, but he and his squad arrived on Merseyside clinging to hope of an upset. Their chances will be helped by an injury list which has denied Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp the services of four of his finest attacking players: Philippe Coutinho, Daniel Sturridge, Roberto Firmino and Adam Lallana. And as United defender Kyle Bartley said: “Once you get on the pitch, it’s 11 players v 11 players. We’ll see who comes out on top.” So which factors will decide tonight’s tie?