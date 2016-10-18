Missed opportunity: Garry Monk criticises Leeds United’s failure to kill Wigan off

GARRY MONK urged his Leeds players to learn from their mistakes after they threw away two points by conceding a last-gasp equaliser in a 1-1 draw with Wigan.

The Whites appeared to be heading to a fourth home win in a row thanks to Chris Wood’s eighth goal of the season.

But Latics levelled in the first minute of time added on thanks to Shaun MacDonald’s first goal for the club.

Leeds dominated the majority of the game but failed to close out the win with goalkeeper Adam Bogdan pulling off good second-half saves to deny Luke Ayling and Wood.

Pontus Jansson also had a header cleared off the line by Jake Buxton, but Monk is confident Leeds are heading in the right direction.

“We are very disappointed not to get the three points, we paid a very high price at the end,” he said.

Chris Wood celebrates his opening goal.

“After going in front we have to be more determined to get that second and third goal.

“We need to not rest and try and dominate. We need to go on and get a second and a third goal, that is the next step for the group.

“We are growing as a team and hopefully the team can continue to grow and get points. We have to allow the players to grow.

“When we got the goal it was the perfect opportunity to kick on with the crowd behind us.

“If we make that game 2-0 we kill them and it is game over. We are not far away, this group can learn and grow.

“We had some good chances to make the game comfortable and we didn’t take them..

“Wigan are a decent enough team but we should have won, we had the best chances.”