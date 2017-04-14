Newcastle United v Leeds United: Whites aim to prove why they are just the ticket for fans

BEFORE a ball had been kicked in anger last August, the more pessimistic among Leeds United’s hard-core supporters presumed any calculating being done come the Spring would concern the size of expected refunds from the club’s innovative season-ticket deal.

In an attempt to arrest falling attendances, Massimo Cellino had pledged to return a percentage of fans’ outlay on season tickets if the Elland Road club failed to finish in the top six.

Considering United had spent the previous four seasons mired in mid-table mediocrity and a sixth coaching appointment in just two years was still settling in, talk of a play-off challenge seemed fanciful at best.

Which is why many among the 15,000 who eventually signed up for the 2016-17 campaign did so believing there was every chance a cash bonus would be coming their way the following summer.

Eight months on and any calculations being done by the Elland Road faithful centre on points needed to guarantee a top-six berth and not that 50 per cent money back deal.

For the record, Garry Monk’s side sit fifth in the table and are five points clear of Fulham in seventh. Sheffield Wednesday are sandwiched between the pair, three points behind their West Yorkshire rivals.

Our objective is to get a play-off place. But we are not sitting here, mathematically thinking we need this many wins to secure it or thinking we need to secure it early. Leeds United manager, Garry Monk.

Thanks to the Owls hosting the London club on the final day, 10 more points are required to guarantee Leeds’s season is extended beyond May 7.

Not that Monk is concerning himself with such calculations. “We are not thinking about how quickly we can qualify,” said the 38-year-old, displaying a straight bat that would have made Geoffrey Boycott proud to enquiries about the promotion race.

“Our objective is to get a play-off place. But we are not sitting here, mathematically thinking we need this many wins to secure it or thinking we need to secure it early.

“We have got five games left and we want the maximum points possible from those games.

“Everything is in our hands. We want to keep it that way and make sure we can say that at the end of the season.”

Leeds, of course, are not merely aiming for sixth. Third place is still up for grabs, even allowing for current occupants Huddersfield Town having a game in hand on all their play-off rivals.

It is a welcome turn of events for the Elland Road club after years of struggle with even Monk admitting this week that he did not envisage such an impressive first season when taking charge last June.

“When I first came in, I thought there was a lot of work to be done,” he said.

“I had an idea of what needed doing, but until you are in the building you don’t get an idea of what has to be done. There was a lot of work to do and we were prepared to do it.”

A measure of how Leeds have improved over the season will come tonight at Newcastle United.

When the two clubs met in November, Elland Road was sold out for the first time in the league since 2010 and expectation was high thanks to Leeds having moved into the top six for the first time that season in their previous outing, a 3-2 win at Norwich City.

Ninety minutes later, however, and the home side had been well beaten by the ruthless Magpies.

Monk’s men barely laid a punch on the Championship heavyweights as goals either side of half-time by Dwight Gayle gave the then leaders a comfortable victory.

The challenge tonight is to prove to another live Sky audience that Leeds have become more street-wise in the meantime and are capable of handling an atmosphere that is likely to be crackling.

“It was the first time a lot of these players had played in front of such a big crowd or that type of atmosphere,” said Monk about that 2-0 loss in front of a 36,002 crowd.

“They learned a great deal from that because of the circumstances. It was all new, to the fans as well for a period. Our job is to go up there to Newcastle and play football. This time we will be able to do that.”

United may have frozen in that November defeat to Rafael Benitez’s men, but there have been clear signs that Leeds have learned from the experience.

Aston Villa, Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday and Preston North End have all been beaten at Elland Road in front of 30,000 crowds, while it is more than four months since Leeds were last outside the play-off spots.

“I don’t think there is any pressure on us,” said Monk. “Our objective was to improve all football matters and put foundations in place that the club could build on. We have done that.

“Now, we have a new objective - which is to get into a play-off spot or maintain a play-off spot.”

Last six games: Newcastle United DLDWWL, Leeds United DDWLLW.

Referee: C Kavanagh (Lancashire).

Last time: Newcastle United 2 Leeds United 0; September 25, 2013; League Cup.