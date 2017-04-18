No time for self-pity, says Leeds United boss Garry Monk

GARRY MONK has provided some perspective to Leeds United’s Bank Holiday Monday woes by insisting that everyone connected with the club would have gladly taken their “fantastic position” at the start of the current campaign.

Leeds dropped out of the Championship play-off zone – into seventh spot – for the first time since before the game at Rotherham United on November 26 after Monday’s surprise 1-0 home defeat to Wolves.

It intensified the pressure ahead of their final three games of the campaign.

The United head coach has promised that his Leeds side will be fighting for everything in forthcoming matches against Burton Albion, Norwich City and Wigan Athletic, while also mindful that two of their immediate rivals play each other on the final day, with Fulham going to Sheffield Wednesday.

The London club also visit Huddersfield Town this weekend.

Monk said: “Of course, everyone at the club never expected us to be doing what we are.

“I am sure our fans will be disappointed that we didn’t get the win that we wanted on Monday.

“But our situation is this and we have no time to feel sorry for ourselves, simple as that.

“This group have been fantastic this season and they have three games to show what they are capable of and the preparation (for Burton) started from the moment that they walked out of that changing room afterwards.

“There is no one here who will ever be giving up.

HOPEFUL: Ronaldo Vieira is in the frame to return for this weekend's trip to Burton. Picture: Simon Hulme

“We don’t have that mentality and there’s no reason (for us to).

“We are still in a fantastic position from where we were at the start of the season and we are going to fight with everything we have for these next three games and take care of our business.

“We now have to go on the hunt and it is a different mentality and a little bit less pressure and we have to let it all go, simple as that.

“We have to show that mentality as we did in the second half (against Wolves) of making it happen.

“I know 100 per cent that this group of players, for sure, will show the mentality to make it happen.

“We will have a determined week’s training and be ready for Saturday.”

Meanwhile, Monk remains hopeful that gifted young midfielder Ronaldo Vieira will be back in the mix in time for United’s first competitive trip to Burton’s Pirelli Stadium this weekend after missing the club’s Easter programme due to illness.

Monk added: “He was ill beforehand at Newcastle and then got a little bit more (sick) afterwards.

“The illness has kept him out and we are hoping he will be back ready and in contention for the squad on Saturday.”