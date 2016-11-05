Norwich City 2 Leeds United 3: Dramatic win was for the fans - Monk

Ronaldo Vieira broke Norwich hearts for the second time in three games as his brilliant late free-kick earned Leeds a dramatic 3-2 win at Carrow Road.

The man who scored the decisive penalty in the recent EFL Cup shoot-out between these two sides made a decisive contribution from the bench just as the hosts looked to have rescued a point.

Norwich, under pressure after a 5-0 defeat at Brighton last week, led at half-time through Robbie Brady’s header, only for Leeds to deservedly turn the game on its head with goals through Pontus Jansson - his first for the club - and Chris Wood.

Kyle Lafferty got the Canaries back on terms on 87 minutes with virtually his first touch after coming off the bench, but fellow sub Vieira had the final say.

The win puts United into the play-off zone for the first time since Massimo Cellino took over the club.

However Garry Monk was keeping his feet on the ground.

“That’s one for the fans to enjoy,” he said.

“It’s a great result but there is nothing to be won yet.

“We know we are not the finished article yet but we are making good progress, with a lot of young players in the group, when you consider we have only been here for four or five months, as have a lot of the players.

“It is work in progress - and if everyone keeps working hard then we should keeping getting good results.”

There was a terrific atmosphere inside the ground as the game got under way, with the presence of over 2,000 Leeds fans adding to the sense of occasion, and there were couple of early scares for the hosts as the ball bobbled about dangerously in their area.

Kemar Roofe then skied the ball high and wide from a decent position as the visitors continued to look dangerous before a mix-up between Jansson and keeper Robert Green almost let Norwich in.

Canaries keeper Michael McGovern, retained despite having a nightmare at Brighton last week, then produced two good stops to keep out a fierce drive from Kalvin Phillips and a header from the resultant corner from Wood.

Leeds had certainly edged the opening stages but it was Norwich who took the lead in the 24th minute. Alex Pritchard’s corner was met by the head of the diminutive Brady and his effort looped over Green and into the back of the net via a touch from the keeper, with an under-pressure Luke Ayling on the line unable to keep the ball out.

Once ahead City starting more like a team who had topped the league last month and Brady wasted a good chance to double his side’s lead by delaying his shot too long when well placed inside the box.

A third good reaction stop from McGovern to deny Roofe kept the hosts ahead as an entertaining first half drew to a close.

Leeds almost got back on level terms a minute into the second period as Pablo Hernandez’s cross was met by a bullet header from Roofe that went inches wide.

The visitors finally got the goal they deserved on 57 minutes as another looping header found the ball of the net. This time defender defender Jansson jumped highest to meet a corner and despite Louis Thompson being on the line the ball still found its way in.

McGovern had to make two more stops from Phillips and Hernadez to prevent Leeds from taking the lead although Green needed to palm away a snap-shot from Pritchard as the game ebbed and flowed.

Leeds finally got their noses in front of 74 minutes after substitute Hadi Sacko somehow got the better of Martin Olsson in the left hand corner. He found Ayling in support and the right-back cut the ball back for Wood to hammer home from just outside the six yard box.

Norwich boss brought on Lafferty with six minutes left and his gamble paid off three minutes later when the Northern Ireland international fired home a dramatic equaliser.

Wes Hoolhan’s free-kick was helped on by Cameron Jerome and an unmarked Lafferty slid the ball past Green.

But the drama was not over, with Leeds restoring their lead almost immediately after winning a free-kick some 35 yards out. It did not look a big threat but Vieira had other ideas and found the bottom corner with a sensational low strike.

