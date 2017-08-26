Nottingham Forest 0 Leeds United 2: Kemar Roofe and Ezgjan Alioski fire Whites up to third in Championship

Goals from Kemar Roofe and Ezgjan Alioski gave an assertive Leeds United three points on the road at Nottingham Forest.

Roofe, retained in a central striking role after netting a hat-trick in the Caraboa Cup, headed home Leeds' first midway through the first half after finding space inside the Forest area.

Kemar Roofe celebrates opening the scoring for Leeds

Leeds battled to retain their lead throughout the second half and were rewarded when Ezgjan Alioski's precise effort from distance nestled into the bottom corner late on.

The victory continues Thomas Christiansen's unbeaten start as Leeds boss and moves his side up to third place in the Championship.

The first half saw Leeds shade the game in terms of chances, with the lively Samuel Saiz trying his luck from distance only to fire just over.

Alioski then hit a daisycutter just wide before Roofe nodded home the opener after a free-kick was kept alive in the Forest box.

The Leeds squad celebrate after Alioski's second

Leeds were then indebted to their big German stopper Felix Wiedwald who came to the rescue twice in quick succession to keep their lead intact.

The ‘keeper perfected the sweeper role to keep Forest at bay and ensure United went in at the break with their advantage intact.

Forest came out with more purpose after the break but rarely threatened United’s goal.

In fact Leeds enjoyed the better chances, with Saiz guilty of spurning a great chance to pass when they were 4-on-3 only to hit a shot straight at goal.

Forest upped the ante as the half wore on but Christiansen’s troops dug in and eventually sealed the win with Alioski grabbing a late second.

The Macedonian delivered a perfect strike on the edge of the box to send the United travelling support into raptures.

Leeds United: Wiedwald, Ayling, Jansson, Cooper, Anita, O’Kane, Phillips, Alioski, Hernandez (Grot 70), Saiz, Roofe (Dallas 75)

Subs not used: Peacock-Farrell, Borthwick-Jackson, Shaughnessy, Klich, Vieira.

Forest: Smith; Darikwa, Worrall, Mills, Traore; Bridcutt, Bouchalakis (Brereton 51; Dowell, Osborn (Clough 63), McKay; Murphy (Cummings 71)

Subs not used: Evtimov, Lichaj, Mancienne, Clough, Brereton, Walker, Cummings.