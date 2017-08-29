Orta sets up face-to-face meet with Leeds United target Pierre-Michel Lasogga

DIRECTOR of football Victor Orta will meet with Hamburg’s Pierre-Michel Lasogga in a bid to recruit the German striker to Leeds United.

The Whites have been tracking 25-year-old Lasogga all summer but the striker’s reported £50,000-a-week wages have proved a stumbling block to a move to Elland Road.

Target, Pierre-Michel Lasogga.

But Bundesliga outfit Hamburg are keen to move the forward on before the closure of the summer transfer window on Thursday evening and Leeds are hoping to strike a deal with Lasogga and his current club.

United are not prepared to blow apart their wage structure which had Chris Wood as the club’s top earner on around £15,000-a-week before his £15m sale to Burnley. But United hope they can reach an agreement with Hamburg to compensate Lasogga’s potential wage drop while Orta looks to impress the striker upon his arrival in Leeds.

Orta has already proved particularly instrumental in pulling the strings to recruit new star no10 Samuel Saiz to join the Whites from Huesca earlier this summer.

It is not clear if Lasogga would join Leeds on loan or if Hamburg could pay off the difference in his wage to allow the German to join United on a permanent deal.

Successful summer signing, Samuel Saiz (right). PIC: Simon Hulme

United are keen to strengthen their options in attack following the sale of Wood to Burnley and Orta has also looked at 23-year-old Malmo winger/striker Pawel Cibicki.

The Swede remains another potential signing ahead of Thursday’s 11pm deadline.

Orta also took a look at Norwich City striker Nelson Oliveira but United decided to focus their attentions elsewhere.

Premier League trio Dwight Gayle, Danny Ings and Nahki Wells are also not being considered, despite false reports elsewhere.

Leeds have other targets in addition to Lasogga and Cibicki, including domestic-based players.