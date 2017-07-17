Return of back injury forces former Leeds United goalkeeper Paul Robinson to retire

FORMER Leeds United goalkeeper Paul Robinson has retired from the game, his former club Burnley have announced.

Robinson, 37, made 375 top-flight appearances for Leeds, Tottenham, Blackburn and the Clarets, as well as featuring for England on 41 occasions.

Nigel Martyn and Paul Robinson.

He signed a new one-year deal at Turf Moor last summer and Burnley confirmed that he had now decided to call time on his career.

Robinson ranks eighth in the list of goalkeepers with the most Premier League appearances, and second among English stoppers behind only David James.

Three of his outings came last season and his appearance against Manchester City in November was his first in the top flight in four years.

Robinson revealed a back injury that troubled him during his time at Blackburn had resurfaced towards the end of the previous campaign and was behind his retirement call.

“Unfortunately, my back problem returned towards the end of last season and has prevented me being ready for the start of the new season,” he explained.

“Taking everything into consideration I’ve decided to announce my retirement. I have been very fortunate to play the game I love for so many years and make it my career.

“I intend to take a short time out to spend time with my family and explore the different options available to me. I would like to sincerely thank all my family and friends who have stood by me throughout my playing career.

“I have been very lucky to play for four very special football clubs and my country. I would like to say a huge thank you to the supporters and staff of every one as I was able to build a very special relationship with each.

“I would like to say thank you to (Burnley manager) Sean Dyche, (Burnley’s goalkeeping coach) Billy Mercer, the staff and players at Burnley who gave me the chance to play in the Premier League again at 37.

“In all my career I have never been a part of a more dedicated, hard-working set of players and staff. I wish them and all my former clubs the very best of luck for next season.”