Rotherham United sign experienced defender from Championship outfit

Rotherham United have completed the signing of Millwall full-back Shaun Cummings - their eighth capture of the summer.

The Hammersmith-born player, 28, has penned a one-year deal with the Millers, also in the market for central defensive cover and expected to bring in another recruit shortly.

Cummings started his career at Chelsea before linking up with Reading - after loan spells at MK Dons and West Brom - and he joined the Lions in 2015.

Cummings featured 23 times in 2016-17 after only playing his first game in November following 11 months out with a knee injury.

He scored two iconic FA Cup goals as Millwall knocked out AFC Bournemouth and Leicester City on their way to the quarter-finals of the competition.