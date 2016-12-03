Search

Story of the game: Leeds United 2 Aston Villa 0 - Roofe and Wood send Whites to win

Leeds United v Aston Villa

Leeds United v Aston Villa

0
Have your say

Leeds United picked up a fourth win in five Championship matches after two second half goals sank in-form Aston Villa at Elland Road.

Recap the key moments of the game by looking though our interactive match-hub and get in touch with your thoughts by Tweeting us @YPSport or commenting on the Leeds United - Yorkshire Post Facebook page.

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Get more from the Yorkshire Post Sports team
Like the Yorkshire Post Facebook Football page
Follow the Yorkshire Post's new Instagram account - @ypsport
Get the latest news by liking our Twitter account: @YPSport

Back to the top of the page