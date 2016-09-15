This Leeds United relegation talk is just silly - Dallas

WINGER Stuart Dallas hopes the only way is up for Leeds United after branding talk about the club’s proximity to the relegation zone as “silly.”

Leeds recorded only their second Championship victory of the season from seven games on Tuesday evening with a much-needed 2-1 defeat of struggling Blackburn Rovers at Elland Road.

The success lifted the Whites out of the relegation zone, from 22nd to 17th, but Dallas said it was stupid scrutinising the table just two weeks into September.

United will look to back-up Tuesday night’s victory with Saturday lunch-time’s trip to Cardiff City, who themselves are sat 21st and only hovering above the drop zone on goal difference.

“What are we? Six or seven games in?” mused Dallas.

“To start talking about relegation is silly. I think obviously we have been disappointed that we haven’t been able to get results but to talk about the relegation zone is silly. We can only take one game at a time and that is Cardiff on Saturday but we have given ourselves a platform now.

“It’s something that we haven’t had this past couple of seasons, we haven’t been on a three or or four, five, six, seven-game winning streaks and it’s something we need to do.

“Confidence comes from winning games and we will take a lot of confidence out of that on Tuesday night.”

Victory eased the pressure on Whites head coach Garry Monk who is just nine games into his new role.

Dallas added: “Obviously the fans have got a lot of expectation here. There’s maybe people who have brought up speculation about the manager but it’s nonsense really.

“He’s a good manager, we have bought into what he is doing, everybody is enjoying it and I can only see us getting better.”

Monk said of Tuesday night’s maiden home success: “We’ve been wanting to get those three points a lot earlier and I felt we should have, maybe in the Birmingham game, but I’m very pleased for them.

“The support’s been great through this period, especially here. They’ve turned out in huge numbers and it was very pleasing to give them a performance and a win.

“I’m also pleased for my players and staff and everyone connected with the club because we’ve been working incredibly hard. We’ve had a frustrating few games here at Elland Road where we’ve been disappointed. The character was excellent, that’s what stood out for me.”