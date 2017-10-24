Thomas Christiansen expresses pride in defeat as Leeds United fall short against Leicester City

Leeds United boss Thomas Christiansen admitted his side were second best after watching them exit the Carabao Cup 3-1 at the hands of 2015-16 Premier League champions Leicester City.

Pablo Hernandez had given Leeds the lead midway through the first half with a splendid strike from outside the box.

Harry McGuire and Kemar Roofe battle for the ball

However, Kelechi Iheanacho quickly equalised with his first goal for the club and the summer signing from Manchester City set up strike partner Islam Slimani in the second half before substitute Riyad Mahrez scored late on.

"We knew about the quality of the Leicester team and I am proud and happy about the performance of the team, especially in the first half," said Leeds manager Christiansen.

"We conceded a goal shortly after our goal and maybe if we could have kept the lead until half-time then who knows?

"But we are realistic about who we played against. Ours was a performance of a lot of work and I can't complain."