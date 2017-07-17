Thomas Christiansen happy with how his Leeds United picture is developing

LEEDS UNITED head coach Thomas Christiansen admits having most of his new signings on board before the club’s pre-season trip to Austria could prove crucial once the Championship gets under way.

The Elland Road squad flew out late last week and will play two friendlies, yesterday’s scheduled clash with Ingolstadt having been cancelled.

All eight of United’s seven new faces have made the 11-day trip, meaning they have plenty of time to get to know their new team-mates.

With Christiansen determined to improve on last season’s seventh place finish, the Dane believes the trip could prove crucial in ensuring the Yorkshire outfit hit the ground running once the 2017-18 campaign starts with a trip to Bolton Wanderers on August 6.

“The recruitment has been pleasing,” said the 44-year-old to The Yorkshire Post. “Some young players have come in to improve the team and we are happy with our signings.

“It is important for the new players and me that they were able to come to Austria with us. I am a new coach and they are new players so it is important we got together as soon as possible.

“I have my ideas and I want to show the players them. I want them to understand and also be in the best condition for the start of the season in the league.

“We all know the season is a long one and I want them to take the right decisions at the right moments. We don’t want mistakes because they will cost us a lot of things. Austria will help a lot.”

As pleased as Christansen has been by this summer’s recruitment, he admits strengthening a defence that will be without Pontus Jansson for the opening two games due to a suspension incurred for collecting 15 bookings last term, is a priority.

With Kyle Bartley having returned to parent club Swansea City at the end of last season after a hugely impressive loan spell, it leaves Leeds with just one recognised centre back in Liam Cooper for the opening weekend trip to play Bolton.

“We are still looking to make more signings,” added the United chief. “It is important we sign well but that we also show patience in our recruitment.”