Video: Captain Cooper added to Leeds United injury list ahead of Derby County clash

LEEDS UNITED captain Liam Cooper will miss Tuesday night’s Championship hosting of Derby County with a dead leg, joining injured Cameron Borthwick-Jackson plus suspended duo Gaetano Berardi and Kalvin Phillips on the sidelines.

Striker Caleb Ekuban, meanwhile, has returned to training but the clash against the Rams will come too soon for the forward to feature.

OUT: Leeds United's Liam Cooper. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

Cooper was taken off with a dead leg after 56 minutes of Friday night’s loss at home to Sheffield United and Whites head coach Thomas Christiansen has revealed that the 26-year-old will be missing at Elland Road tomorrow, despite the injury not being serious.

Full-back Berardi serves the final game of a three-match ban for being shown a straight red card in the recent win at Bristol City while midfielder Phillips serves a one-game suspension after accumulating five yellow cards.

Left back Borthwick-Jackson will also still be missing with an ankle injury. Liam Cooper will be out because of the problem he got,” said Christiansen.

“It’s not serious. The problem is it doesn’t need to be a very serious dead leg that you receive but it can be painful. We have decided to take him out and not run any risk.

“Ekuban joined the group yesterday so that’s a good sign. But Tuesday will be too early. He has only had the one day training with the squad.”

Asked about Borthwick-Jackson, Christiansen added: “He is still out.”