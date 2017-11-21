Video: Lasogga battling to make return for Leeds United’s Wolves test

GERMAN striker Pierre-Michel Lasogga could return to the Leeds United squad in time for Wednesday night’s Championship trip to leaders Wolves, acccording to head coach Thomas Christiansen.

Lasogga missed Sunday’s win at home to Middlesbrough with a sickness, bug but the Elland Road club are considering him for what will be a tough trip to the West Midlands.

Leeds United's Pierre-Michel Lasogga missed Sunday's 2-1 win at home to Middlesbrough due to a sickness bug. Picture: Dave Howarth/PA

And Christiansen has also revealed that winger Stuart Dallas has recovered from his recent ankle injury and that the Northern Ireland international will be “with the team” for the trip to Wolves.

“Everyone is okay,” said Christiansen, when asked about any injuries within his squad.

Asked what the situation was with Lasogga and if the German forward was in line for a return, Christiansen said: “I said he was sick and we will see now if he will be able to come in or not.”

Providing an update as to the condition of Dallas, Christiansen added: “He is okay. He is fine and he will be with the team.”

Leeds United manager Thomas Christiansen

Christiansen also confirmed that Manchester United left back loanee Cameron Borthwick-Jackson is also now fit having previously suffered from an ankle problem.

“He is back,” said United’s head coach.

“No problems.”