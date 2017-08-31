VIDEO: Talented Swedish striker Pawel Cibicki signs on dotted line at Leeds United

Leeds have signed forward Pawel Cibicki from Malmo for an undisclosed fee.

The Sweden Under-21 international has put pen to paper on a four-year deal to become Leeds' 15th summer signing.

"Leeds United are delighted to confirm the signing of Pawel Cibicki from Swedish side Malmo FF," Leeds announced on their official website.

"The 23-year-old forward, who can also operate on the wing, has signed a four-year deal at the club."

Cibicki, whose parents were both born in Poland, progressed through Malmo's youth system and made his senior debut in 2013.

He scored 12 goals in a total of 57 appearances for Malmo and as well as his 10 appearances for Sweden Under-21s, has also represented Poland at youth level.

Leeds are also expected to officially confirm the signing of Hamburg striker Pierre-Michel Lasogga on a season-long loan before Thursday's transfer deadline.

