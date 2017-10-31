Video: Under-pressure Leeds United boss Christiansen slams referee after defeat to Derby

LEEDS UNITED head coach Thomas Christiansen was angered by the decisions of the officials in the 2-1 defeat to Derby at Elland Road.

The 44-year-old was left incensed by referee Simon Hooper's refusal to award Leeds a penalty in the first half when Andre Wisdom bundled over Ezgjan Alioski with the goal gaping.

And to make matters worse for Christiansen, Hooper gave County an 80th minute spot-kick for Hadi Sacko's foul on Tom Lawrence despite replays suggesting contact was made outside the box. Sam Winnall stepped up to score the winner from 12 yards, the striker's second of the game after cancelling out

Pierre-Michel Lasogga's early opener, to seal fifth-placed Derby's fourth consecutive win and condemn struggling Leeds to a sixth defeat in their last seven matches.

"In the mood that I am right now, it is better not to speak," Christiansen said.

"I believe all of you have seen the different situations in the game. There was a clear penalty in the 44th minute against Alioski. And the non-penalty that was given in the second half. Against that, I feel impotent.

Goalscorer Pierre-Michel lasogga attempts to add to his tally against Derby County on Tuesday night at Elland Road. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

"It is a shame for the players that they should suffer a defeat because of only one person took those decisions.

"It is difficult for me to control the situation when it is not in my hands. We didn't deserve it."

Leeds travel to Brentford on Saturday hoping to end their poor run of form.

"The defeat is very bad, another defeat, and we have to change," Christiansen added.

It is a shame for the players that they should suffer a defeat because of only one person took those decisions. Leeds United head coach, Thomas Christiansen

"We need the win on Saturday against Brentford.

"It cannot go on like that. But I am satisfied with the team. We need to continue and give it even more. On Saturday it is another final."

Leeds chairman Andrea Radrizzani gave his backing to the team after the match on social media.

He wrote: "I hear all your disappointment for the negative results but tonight I feel proud to be @LUFC we played well and deserved much more.

"You can all watch the footage and make your judgement. It's time to support even more. We are building a solid project I believe in my team."