WATCH: Leeds United v Huddersfield Town - How will the West Yorkshire derby finish?

Championship leaders Huddersfield Town head to Elland Road on Saturday to take on Garry Monk’s Leeds United.

Huddersfield lead the way at the top following four wins in their first matches and beat Leeds 4-1 at Elland Road last season.

The Whites have won four of the last five meetings between the two sides, games which have seen the net bulge on no less than 20 occasions.

The question was posed to chief football writer Richard Sutcliffe during his Facebook Live question and answer session on the Yorkshire Post Football page.

Sutcliffe said: “It doesn’t help Garry Monk that Huddersfield are top of the league. David Wagner has obviously had a lot more time in the job because he came in in November but his summer transfer dealings were superb.

“Leeds won’t like Huddersfield are above them. It’s not happened since 1961/62 that Huddersfield has finished above Leeds and that, in a funny way, piles pressure on them.

“Last year was a bad derby day for Leeds, losing 4-1. Huddersfield were superb that day. A similar result would be horrendous for Leeds but I always go for a dram in these derby days. We’re looking at a 1-1 on Saturday.”

