WATCH - See how Leeds United slipped out of the Championship play-off places

NOUHA DICKO scored the only goal as Wolves dealt a huge blow to Leeds’ Championship play-off hopes at Elland Road on Monday.

Garry Monk’s side were well on course for the top six heading into the international break but a return of four points from five games has seen them drop out on goal difference.

Wolves beat Brentford and Fulham on the road in March and they were full value for their half-time lead against an out-of-sorts Leeds.

Click on the video link to see how Leeds slipped up in the race for the play-offs.