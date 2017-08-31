WATCH: See the goalscoring potential of Leeds United loan signing Pierre-Michel Lasogga

Have your say

Leeds United have made their second signing of transfer deadline day with German striker Pierre-Michel Lasogga joining from Hamburg on a season-long loan.

United have been keeping tabs on the 25-year-old throughout the summer and stepped up their interest following the sale of last season's top goalscorer Chris Wood to Burnley for £15m.

Lasogga's high wages at Hamburg were initially proving a stumbling block but the Whites have successfully negotiated a deal with the German club to bring the striker to Elland Road.

Lasogga has been capped 11 times by Germany's under-21s and was formerly on the fringes of the German national side.

His arrival follows the signature of winger/striker Pawel Cibicki from Malmo on a four-year-deal.

The versatile 23-year-old Swede signed for Leeds at 10am on transfer deadline day.