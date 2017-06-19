Search

WATCH: Thomas Christiansen’s first press conference as Leeds United manager

Thomas Christiansen. Picture: Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Thomas Christiansen. Picture: Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

0
Have your say

Watch Thomas Christiansen take questions from the media during his first press conference as Leeds United manager.

The video will appear below (this may take a few seconds). You can also see our live blog of the meeting here.

Back to the top of the page