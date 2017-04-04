Search

'We can't feel sorry for ourselves' - Garry Monk urges Leeds United to bounce back from Brentford crash

Rob Green complains after Leeds concede the first against Brentford

Rob Green complains after Leeds concede the first against Brentford

1
Have your say

Leeds United fell to a second defeat in the space of three days after losing 2-0 at Brentford at Griffin Park on Tuesday night.

Scroll through our match hub for all the details. Share your thoughts on where the result leaves things by sending a Tweet to @YPSport or commenting on Facebook.

Back to the top of the page