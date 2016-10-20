‘We let ourselves down,’ admits angry Leeds United star Kyle Bartley

KYLE BARTLEY was an angry man at the final whistle on Tuesday night.

Leeds United had just conceded a stoppage-time equaliser against Wigan Athletic that not only denied Garry Monk’s men a fifth straight home win but also a place in the top 10 of the Championship for the first time this season.

Bartley, as captain, knew Leeds had let themselves down by failing to kill off the Latics when they had the chance.

But, this being the Championship, there is rarely time to brood over a result and the 25-year-old defender has already turned his attentions to the weekend visit to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

“I was angry at the final whistle,” said the Swansea City loanee.

“It was two points dropped, simple as that.

“But we have to move on. Wolves is a big game. We can’t dwell on Tuesday, it was a big disappointment but we have to put that behind us.

“We need to go out at Molineux and get the three points. If we do that, a point tonight doesn’t look too bad.”

United’s frustration at conceding a ‘91st-minute’ equaliser was understandable. Wigan had forced the pace in the closing stages of the contest but the home side had rebuffed all advances and looked on course for all three points.

Then, though, came a corner from the right that Leeds failed to deal with not once but twice as Nick Powell was allowed to knock the ball back across goal for Shaun MacDonald to fire in off the post.

“I don’t think anyone really switched off,” added Bartley about the equaliser. “It was just one of those things.

“But we will have a look at that and if there is someone to blame then they will be told and, hopefully, they will learn their lesson.

“What we do have to do is learn from this as a team, making sure if we are in the same position that we are a bit more ruthless.

“We need to go on and score the second and third goal and kill the game off. A few words were said in the dressing room.

“But, these things happen. They were pushing for the goal late on and were throwing all sorts of players in the box. Sometimes, that can work.”

The clear highlight from a United perspective was Chris Wood’s opener on the half-hour. The Kiwi’s finish after expertly holding off the attention of several Wigan defenders was a thing of beauty that capped a fine individual display from a striker who still looks isolated at times due to not enough team-mates getting forward in support.

He fully deserved the standing ovation that came his way when substituted four minutes from time. It was the third and final change made by Monk, who had earlier taken off two of United’s more creative players in Pablo Hernandez and Hadi Sacko.

These substitutions were debated long and hard afterwards by the home supporters, with many asking why Wood, in particular, had been taken off when his height had proved so vital in keeping Wigan at bay from set-pieces.

“It is difficult,” said Bartley. “The fans, the media – they don’t always know the full picture. Woody travelled away on international duty (with New Zealand) and Hadi has been struggling a lot with a couple of knocks.

“It is a long season and the players need protecting. The gaffer made what he thought was the right decision with the substitutions but then it is up to the players who come on to bring us something else and have an impact on the game.

“It is also up to us also on the pitch to make sure we continue that momentum and don’t let it slip. We all let ourselves down and there is no-one to blame or pick out as being at fault.

“The bottom line is we have to take more responsibility and kill the game off.”