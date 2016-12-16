What Leeds United boss Garry Monk says about Jaap Stam’s moaning

JAAP STAM, as a former Manchester United defender, was never going to win any popularity contests at Elland Road but, even so, his bitter reaction to defeat against Leeds United this week means the Reading manager might be best advised to wear ear plugs when the two teams meet again in April.

After hearing his side taunted with the chant ‘boring, boring Reading’ for what the home fans considered to be an overly-cautious approach, the former Dutch international launched a scathing attack on Leeds.

United’s style was, he said, “not my cup of tea”, before adding: “If you need to play like that then I don’t want to be a manager and if you think this is boring then I think they need to have a look at their own team and how they play.”

Monk, when asked yesterday about Stam’s comments at the end of a match in which the Royals mustered just two shots on target from 77 per cent possession, replied: “It doesn’t really bother me too much, but I felt a little bit embarrassed for him to be saying those type of comments.

“We all want to win games. Sometimes when we don’t win, afterwards emotions are still high and it is hard to hide your disappointment. It doesn’t affect us at all.

“We were very happy with our performance and we were the most dangerous team on the pitch. We were clinical and we had the best chances, two goals and a clean sheet. That is all we are focused on.”

United’s victory over third-placed Reading means another three points tomorrow at home to Brentford will mean Monk’s side spend Christmas in the play-off places.

“The credit comes from within,” said Monk when pressed as to whether he felt Stam should have given Leeds more credit.

“Our supporters appreciated the way we set up. Circumstances dictated that, but they understood our game plan well.

“The most important thing is that the players trust everything we are doing and they are coming through with flying colours.”

Chris Wood will miss the Brentford game with a hamstring injury.