Wiedwald appears set to retain his place for Leeds United

Thomas Christiansen has backed under-fire Leeds United goalkeeper Felix Wiedwald following the German’s display in a defeat to Sheffield Wednesday that the club’s head coach has described as the “worst” of his short reign.

The Elland Road club slipped to a humbling 3-0 loss at Hillsborough in their last outing.

It was United’s third defeat in four league outings and the most alarming, with a series of players being well below par.

Wiedwald was arguably the worst of the lot, but Christiansen has leapt to the defence of the £500,000 summer signing from Werder Bremen, hinting in the process that the German will start against Reading tomorrow.

“I have confidence in all my goalkeepers,” said the United head coach, who signed Andy Lonergan shortly before the transfer window closed as a replacement for Huddersfield Town-bound Rob Green.

“They are working well and I am not one to criticise in public. If I have something to say I will say it to the player straight.

“Everyone has to settle in. I have to settle in still. We have only played a few games in this league and he is not the only one, there are many others.

“We work together and when we win, we win all together. We also have to remember that he has got six clean sheets behind him. If he was so bad, he couldn’t have done that before.”

Wiedwald’s run of shut-outs started with a goalless draw at home to Preston North End on his second outing for Leeds and continued until the club’s 1-0 loss at Millwall on September 16.

“We are all professional and he (Wiedwald) is professional,” added Christiansen. “He comes from a competitive league, the Bundesliga, and from a good team like Werder Bremen.

“He has been in this situation before and he will, for sure, come over it. I have faith in all my players.”

Meanwhile, young Leeds goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell has joined York City on loan and may feature against National League North side Leamington tomorrow.

“He has been very highly recommended,” said Minstermen manager Martin Gray. “He is big, 6ft 4ins, and very athletic. He has got a massive future ahead of him, but he needs some real senior football now and, hopefully, we can give him the opportunity.”

Peacock-Farrell, who signed a new three-year contract in the summer, made his Leeds debut as a 19-year-old against QPR in April, 2016.