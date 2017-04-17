YEP Leeds United player of the year - who gets your vote?

The time has come to cast your vote for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s Leeds United player of the year.

The Elland Road club are on the verge of qualifying for the Championship play-offs after a superb first season under head coach Garry Monk.

Garry Monk has inspired Leeds United to a promotion challenge this season.

Several of Monk’s players are likely to compete closely for the YEP’s prize following a consistent campaign in which Leeds have produced their best home record in the second tier for 27 years.

Striker Chris Wood is leading from the front with 28 goals, two short of becoming only the sixth player in United’s history to hit 30 in a single season.

Pontus Jansson and Kyle Bartley have been instrumental in the centre of defence, ably assisted by a goalkeeper in Rob Green who has rolled back the years with his recent performances.

Full-backs Luke Ayling, Gaetano Berardi and last season’s player of the year award, Charlie Taylor, have also underpinned a creditable defence record.

Leeds United's Charlie Taylor was named as the Yorkshire Evening Post player of the year for the 2015/16 season. He is pictured with , from left, Jonny Bage (of the sponsors Jackson Trophies), Max Cocker, (Jackson Trophies), and Phil Hay (Yorkshire Evening Post Chief Sport Reporter).

Taylor became the third academy product in four years to claim the YEP’s prize 12 months ago, following on from Sam Byram in 2013 and Alex Mowatt in 2015.

To vote, email your choice to phil.hay@jpress.co.uk by 5pm on Saturday, April 22.

Alternatively, you can send your selection on a postcard to Leeds United Player of the Year 2015-16, Sports Desk, Yorkshire Evening Post, No 1 Leeds, 26 Whitehall Road, Leeds, LS12 1BE.

One vote per person will be accepted.

