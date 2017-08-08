Leon Wobschall: Badge-kissers and finger to the lips - give me uncontrived expressions of joy any day

AMID all the talk of the ‘megabucks’ summer spending in the Championship, money simply could not buy the expressions of messrs Phillips, Bowen and Sharp on the opening weekend.

And for that, we should be truly gratified.

Leeds Kalvin Phillips with the MOTM award at Bolton on Sunday. (Picture: Tony Johnson)

The pre-season headlines had been made by the likes of Wolves and Middlesbrough - with their close-season largesse incorporating an eye-wateringly expensive £15m marquee addition, to boot - prompting some supporters of both clubs to lord it over their rivals and metaphorically wave the bank notes..

But while the Championship may be laden with big names and is perhaps more well-moneyed and well-heeled than it has ever been, it has never been solely about the haves always prevailing over the have-nots.

That is not its real charm. That arrives in the shape of unlikely heroes and captivating stories. Read Huddersfield Town (2017) and Sheffield Wednesday to a lesser extent in 2016. Then there were the unforgettable tales at Hull City in 2008 and Sheffield United in 2006 and many others besides.

Proof of the Championship’s egalitarian nature was thankfully provided at the start of a new campaign. And for that, everyone is the richer.

In modern day football, goalscoring celebrations can often tell a story. The self-indulgent, pent-up and often angry reactions regularly compete for air-time with the rather passé ‘badge kissers’.

There there is the plain-annoying act of slowly and very deliberately raising one’s finger to your lip to silence folk. Often on your own.

And then there are the uncontrived, generous-in-spirit, glad-to-be-here expressions of joy that are altogether more enriching and healthy, as provided by the aforesaid Yorkshire-based players on Saturday and Sunday.

The ecstatic images on the faces of Phillips and Bowen, who celebrated in unbridled fashion after netting for Leeds United and Hull City respectively, represented a soul-enhancing moment.

For his part, Phillips was afforded an encore after netting twice in the Whites’ first day win at Bolton - ahead of rounding off the day with a celebratory Indian meal with his family in his hometown.

A young lad from Wortley on the rise at his boyhood club. All good stuff..

Bowen, who earned his footballing spurs in testing circumstances in the non-league with Hereford United, was also beside himself with joy after scoring an equaliser for the Tigers at Villa Park - with his celebratory run being wonderfully unscripted and exuberant. Why wouldn’t he be.

Scores of members of his family had travelled up from nearby Herefordshire to watch. Including his old man who was a Villa fan and his mother on her birthday. Happy birthday, mum - with some delectable images provided for the Bowen family scrapbook.

Then there was old-stager Sharp, who wears the Blades captain’s armband like a badge of honour.

He scored his first goal at second-tier level since March 2015 - and fired a riposte to anyone who inwardly harboured doubts regarding his ability to score in the Championship again in the process.

It was a winning goal which clearly meant the world to him. And how apt that he should score the club’s first goal back at this level since the spring of 2011.

Old-school moments in a league which is still stubbornly old-school and all the better for it.