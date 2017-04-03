Leon Wobschall: Plenty more promotion twists and turns to come to leave us all riddled with nerves

FEELING tense and just a little a bit queasy? Are your fingernails bitten down to the quick?

Hands up all those who can safely say that they thoroughly enjoyed sitting back and watching their side paint beautiful and expressive pictures on a green canvas on Saturday? OK, Doncaster Rovers supporters excepted.

It was the start of April, a time symbolic not just with showers, the lovely smell of freshly-cut grass and the preparing of cricket squares, but also nerve-wracked footballing occasions where the pressure is often high and the quality factor is often negligible.

For supporters of the likes of Huddersfield Town, Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday, Bradford City, you better get used to it. Chances are that the conditions might get even more oppressive over the coming games and weeks.

It is the time of year when points make prizes and results are the be-all and end-all. As former Stoke City manager Alan Durban once remarked: ‘If you want entertainment, go and watch a bunch of clowns.”

Seasons, contracts and, quite often, careers are on the line, with flowing football often regarded as a luxury.

FLASHPOINT: Dean Whitehead and Tom Flanaghanclash at the John Smith's Stadium, with the Huddersfield Town man getting a second yellow card. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Frustration was widespread at the John Smith’s Stadium and it was the same at the Madejski Stadium and periodically at Oakwell and the KC Stadium. It may have been fun at the end for some, but plenty of what went before that point was merely an endurance test.

Testament to that fact can be seen in the weekend scorelines. 2-1, 0-0, 0-1, 1-0, 1-1, 0-1, 1-0. With one exception - that being Rovers’ magnificent 5-1 success at Grimsby although, even then, it was a rather edgy opening half hour for Darren Ferguson’s side before the floodgates opened.

The weekend’s big winner? Reading forward Yann Kermorgant, who delivered what was needed following his controversial pre-match ‘Plan B’ comments regarding Leeds United.

The Royals clearly took immense satisfaction from their victory over Leeds, but that one may yet prove to be a long game with a bit of an unlikely rivalry maybe being born. Great for the neutrals and the Sky viewers

It probably will not have escaped many people’s attentions that the Whites may yet face the Royals in the play-offs, which could be box office gold. It remains to be seen who has the last laugh there.

It looked like Sam Winnall would have it at Oakwell. After picking up a cuddly Peppa Pig toy thrown at him by an irate Barnsley punter, he benefited from a pig’s ear of an error from Adam Davies to put Sheffield Wednesday in front on his spicy first return to Oakwell.

But Barnsley don’t give it up for many these days - and most definitely not for Wednesday.

Events at Huddersfield rivalled that late development at Oakwell and how Town fans were left wishing it hadn’t.

DRAWING A BLANK: Leeds United's Pablo Hernandez battles for possession on a frustrating evening at Reading on Saturday. Picture: Tony Johnson.

It was hardly rocket science that Burton were going to park a bus or two, but Huddersfield could not find the necessary wit to break them down, with the visitors’ 96th-minute winner being a grievous blow.

Surely better to take the point when down to 10 men than throw bodies forward in pursuit of a winner? A harsh lesson learned maybe. If you can’t win, don’t lose ...

More drama looks nailed-on this week. It may not be high-quality, Oscar-winning material but the chances are that it will be just as pulsating.