Link with Bobby Moore is ‘great achievement’, says ex-Leeds United star Lewis Cook

FORMER Leeds United midfielder Lewis Cook’s career is already linked with Bobby Moore and he now hopes to make his England debut in a fixture forever associated with the great defender.

In June, the Bournemouth player became England’s first World Cup-winning captain since Moore in 1966 – albeit in the Under-20 edition of the tournament.

This achievement played a big part in manager Gareth Southgate’s decision to promote Cook to the seniors for tonight’s friendly against Brazil alongside fellow newcomers Angus Gunn and Dominic Solanke.

Moore’s performance against the same opponents at the 1970 World Cup forms another major part of his legacy, as does the classic picture of him shaking hands with Pele in the aftermath.

Today’s match is taking place in association with the Bobby Moore Fund, with collections taking place for the cancer charity, and Cook is eager for a taste of the action.

“It is obviously a great achievement for myself, to be named in the same sentence as someone like him,” said the 20-year-old.

“It is a hard one. It took a while for it to sink in. I got back from the World Cup and when I got to the training ground everyone congratulated me and that is when it sunk in.

“Coming here is a great achievement too, just being around the lads is really great for me. Even if I’m just on the bench I’ll just take it all in. I am really excited to be here.”

Just as he took time to come to terms with being a World Cup winner, Cook admits he is still processing his maiden call-up for the Three Lions, even after two days of training with the squad.

“It has been a whirlwind few days,” he said, having been informed of his summons 24 hours after leading the Under-21s to a 2-0 win in Ukraine.

“I was blown away and was really excited just to meet all the lads and take it all in.”

Although the notion of the Football Association’s ‘England DNA’ blueprint has drawn its fair share of sceptics, Cook believes in the common thread that is starting to run through all the teams who wear the Three Lions.

Cook, like Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who excelled on debut against Germany on Friday, has been a regular face in England’s age-group sides since his early teens.

“England are trying to get an identity of how we want to play,” Cook added.

“I think it’s just trying to be the best we can be on the ball and trying to create something that we all can do throughout the age groups. We can see that happening with how well we have been doing.

“I feel like I must have ticked some boxes and I’m grateful for the opportunity.”