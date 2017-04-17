Lions’ fate still in own hands after defeat

Guiseley are just a point above the National League drop zone after sliding to a 2-1 home defeat at the hands of Tranmere Rovers on Easter Monday, writes Tom Feaheny.

But the Lions’ fate remains in their own hands with two matches to go, and boss Adam Lockwood said: “We are disappointed with the loss, but performance-wise I cannot criticise the lads, we gave it everything but we just couldn’t get the result we wanted.

“We know how important Bromley on Saturday is and we will be going with the intention of doing the good things from this Tranmere loss.”

Guiseley played at a high tempo and nearly took the lead when James Wesolowski fired wide from just outside the area.

Rovers also went close when from a corner, Andy Cook poked the ball towards goal, but Connor Brown was in the right place to clear it off the line.

The home side took the lead when Derek Asamoah saw his looping 25-yard effort go into the top right-hand corner leaving Scott Davies with no chance.

The second half began with Tranmere on the front foot, they equalised with their first attack when a Jeff Hughes corner found James Norwood who scored with a free header.

The visitors got a second when when Liam Ridehalgh floated the ball into the area, and Cook controlled it well and fired past Jonny Maxted.

Guiseley: Maxted, Brown, Palmer, Lawlor, Williams (Preston 83,) Wesolowsi (Purver 70), Walton, Hurst, Hatfield, Rankine, Asamoah.

Tranmere: Davies; Vaughan, Ridehalgh, McNulty, Ihiekwe, Buxton, Hughes, C Jennings (Dunn 63), Wallace, Cook (Stockton 68), Norwood (Mangan 90).