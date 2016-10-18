Mahrez gives Leicester perfect start in Europe

Riyad Mahrez fired Leicester City to the brink of the Champions League knockout stages after a 1-0 victory over FC Copenhagen.

The winger grabbed the winner to maintain the Foxes’ 100 per cent record in Europe and keep them top of Group G.

They are five points clear of Porto, the 2004 winners, and five and nine points ahead of FC Copenhagen and Club Brugge respectively with three matches remaining. Victory in Copenhagen in two weeks would put the Foxes through to the last 16 but they needed Kasper Schmeichel, who is yet to concede a goal in the competition, to produce an outstanding late save to thwart Andreas Cornelius.

A third straight Champions League win is in stark contrast to their Premier League form and Claudio Ranieri’s side have more points in Europe, nine, than they have domestically, eight.

But they are revelling in their European tour and ended Copenhagen’s 23-match unbeaten run which stretched back to May.

Cornelius went close in the first half for the visitors and Islam Slimani also had a goal disallowed for the hosts. The Foxes could be punished by UEFA though with flares set off in the visiting section.

Hugo Lloris’ stunning save earned Tottenham a goalless draw and a valuable point against Bayer Leverkusen.

Leverkusen dominated the second half at the BayArena and looked certain to score when Javier Hernandez had the goal at his mercy at the back post.

A darting Lloris, however, clawed the ball off the line to deny the former Manchester United striker as Spurs held on to claim a share of the spoils.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men had been much the better side in the opening period, with Vincent Janssen heading against the crossbar early on, but the visitors will be happy with a point that keeps them second in Group E, with two home games to come.

Real Madrid continued their resurgence with a 5-1 win over Legia Warsaw at the Bernabeu.

The Poles were swept aside, with Gareth Bale opening the scoring before an own goal from Tomasz Jodlowiec double Real’s lead. Although Miroslav Radovic briefly reduced the arrears from the penalty spot, before goals from Marco Asensio, Lucas Vazquez and Alvaro Morata completed the route.