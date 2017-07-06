Manager Wilder’s reputation helped steer Stearman towards Sheffield United

NEW Sheffield United signing Richard Stearman is confident that the Blades will enjoy his peak years after joining the club for an undisclosed fee.

The arrival of the Fulham centre-half has ended manager Chris Wilder’s search for an experienced centre-back with a proven Championship pedigree, although he remains in the hunt for another option in the middle of the back four to boost his numbers.

New Sheffield United signing Richard Stearman takes part in a boxing session at English Institute of Sport, Sheffield, as part of Blades' training (Picture: Simon Bellis/Sportimage).

Despite Stearman turning 30 next month, Wilder showed no hesitation in handing the defender a three-year deal and is confident that his new recruit will reward his faith.

Stearman, the Blades’ fifth signing of the summer, said: “Maybe period wise, this is the best (time of his career). Centre-halves generally peak a bit later and I am coming to that stage now.

“I have managed to play a lot of games and my experience is invaluable. That is what I am hoping to bring here.

“This is a big move at an important stage of my career. To be a Sheffield United player is something I am very proud of and so are my family.

“The manager was a really big pull for me. I have heard nothing but good things about him. We clicked straight away, you get a gut feeling about somebody.”

Delighted to add some hardened second-tier defensive experience in Stearman, Blades chief Wilder said: “Part of me wanted somebody who has seen it and done it and Richard has done it. He is at a great age and the consistent thing is that every manager I have spoken to has said he is a great character and a leader.

“There is no doubt about it; there are going to be times this season where we will need all these qualities as it won’t be as straightforward as it was last year.”

Meanwhile, Wilder has confirmed that the Blades have verbally agreed contract extensions with captain Billy Sharp, utility man Chris Basham and midfielder Paul Coutts.

The trio have agreed new two-year deals with the option of a third year, with Kieron Freeman expected to follow suit shortly.

Wilder said: “Everybody can be a little bit impatient and wants signings every week. But these (extensions) are just as big in terms of signings as the ones that we have made (this summer).

“To get the skipper, Couttsy and Bash to re-sign, who are three big players on and off the pitch for us, sends a big message out they are happy here and want to kick on here and improve.

“There was a bit of negotiation as always. They have got to get it right because it is their career and we have got to get it right because I have only got so much of a pot to play with.

“I did not wait until January because I am confident in these players’ ability that they can take the step up as they have played in this division before.”

On Freeman, he said: “He wants to stop. I have spoken to him and why shouldn’t he? He was outstanding last season, but it has got to be right for him as well and we understand that. But I fully expect some agreement.”

Wilder also confirmed that James Wilson is likely to go out on loan on Monday, with a club lined up to sign him.

Chris Hussey, meanwhile, is set to join Swindon Town.