Marco Silva eyes chance for Hull City to turn away tide

MARCO SILVA believes Hull City are finally ready to improve their wretched away form.

The Tigers slumped to their 13th defeat in 14 league assignments on the road as Manchester City ran out comfortable 3-1 winners at the Etihad Stadium.

Only Burnley have collected less points away from their own patch this term than Hull’s tally of five, while the eight goals scored by the Yorkshire club is the lowest in the Premier League.

Such a wretched record contrasts sharply with how City have performed at the KCOM under Silva with 16 points having been collected from just six league outings.

“We need to change that away form,” admitted the Portuguese, whose side travel to Stoke City on Easter Saturday.

“Since we came (to the club), our home performances have been really strong but away we have played the top six or seven teams in the Premier League – and the champions (Leicester City) as well.

“In that time, we have only drawn one game against Manchester United. I want more and I prefer my team to do better things.

“Of course, our results away from home are not good. That is clear to me. We need to get points away from home, that is the Premier League.

“If we win all the games at home, maybe we keep the club in the Premier League.

“But I am not happy with our away performances and they have to improve. Next week is a big chance for us to change that situation.”

Hull’s two remaining away games after Stoke are Southampton on April 29 and then a potentially crucial game with Crystal Palace on the penultimate weekend.

Sam Allardyce’s Eagles sit one place and one point above Hull, albeit with two games in hand – the first of which is tonight at home to Arsenal.

Swansea’s defeat at West Ham United means Hull remain two points clear of the bottom three.

“It would be very good if the Premier League was finished now but it is not,” added Silva.

“We had three games (last week) and achieved six points, that is very important and very good. But nothing is finished.

“Swansea tried to do their best, we tried to do our best as well. The other teams are the same. I am sure until the end of the season that fight will keep going.

“It is good for us that we keep our goal open.

“Three months ago, maybe no-one believed but now we have the goal open and that is very important to us.

“We must continue to work hard if we want to achieve that goal.”